Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Triumph Group (TGI) and Roku (ROKU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Triumph Group (TGI) and Roku (ROKU).

Triumph Group (TGI)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Sell rating on Triumph Group on March 20 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Triumph Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $18.67, which is a 272.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $5.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Roku today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $142.30 average price target.

