Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Molson Coors (TAP)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Molson Coors (TAP).

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.69, close to its 52-week high of $53.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.25, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Molson Coors (TAP)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Molson Coors with a $50.29 average price target.

