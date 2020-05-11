Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tilly’s (TLYS) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tilly’s (TLYS) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Tilly’s (TLYS)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and JC Penney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $6.75 average price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Sell rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Brown-Forman B, and Molson Coors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.29.

