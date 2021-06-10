Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), RH (RH) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), RH (RH) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $297.84, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Constellation Brands, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $339.57 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

RH (RH)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on RH. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $611.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 75.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $661.17 average price target.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Buy rating on Academy Sports and Outdoors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.90, close to its 52-week high of $40.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Academy Sports and Outdoors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.25, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

