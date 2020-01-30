Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tesla (TSLA), Lam Research (LRCX) and Cree (CREE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA), Lam Research (LRCX) and Cree (CREE).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.99, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Kallo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Darling Ingredients, First Solar, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $490.45, a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Timothy Arcuri from UBS maintained a Sell rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.22, close to its 52-week high of $316.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Arcuri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $331.69 average price target.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Buy rating on Cree. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, and Qorvo.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.33, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

