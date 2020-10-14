Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tesla (TSLA) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLA) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $446.65, close to its 52-week high of $502.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Jabil Circuit.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $326.88, representing a -26.3% downside. In a report issued on September 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Jörg Philipp Frey from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.35.

Frey has an average return of 60.9% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #1851 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $96.02 average price target, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, BNP Paribas also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

