Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Sysco (SYY) and Skyline Champion (SKY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sysco (SYY) and Skyline Champion (SKY).

Sysco (SYY)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Sysco on February 2 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.40, close to its 52-week high of $81.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Sysco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $76.00 price target.

Skyline Champion (SKY)

In a report issued on February 2, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.34, close to its 52-week high of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Skyline Champion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

