Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Columbia Care (CCHWF).

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Revolve Group, and Under Armour.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.30, which is a -19.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Care today and set a price target of $8.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #600 out of 7348 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.89.

