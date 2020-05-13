Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Sprouts Farmers (SFM), Lowe’s (LOW) and Boot Barn (BOOT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Sprouts Farmers (SFM), Lowe’s (LOW) and Boot Barn (BOOT).

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, Robert Ohmes from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.25, close to its 52-week high of $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Ohmes covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Kroger Company, and Costco.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.15, representing a -5.9% downside. In a report issued on May 1, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $18.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $117.76 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Buy rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is ranked #6339 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $21.71 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

