Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), The Andersons (ANDE) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), The Andersons (ANDE) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT).

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.01, close to its 52-week high of $139.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

SolarEdge Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.25, representing a -11.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The Andersons (ANDE)

In a report released today, Eric Larson from Buckingham maintained a Hold rating on The Andersons, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.26, close to its 52-week low of $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Larson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Larson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Mondelez International, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The Andersons with a $23.00 average price target.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Ultra Clean Holdings today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.23, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 73.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultra Clean Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

