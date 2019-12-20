Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Smart Global Holdings (SGH), Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Celanese (CE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Smart Global Holdings (SGH), Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Celanese (CE).

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released today, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.83, close to its 52-week high of $37.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $36.33 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report released today, Steve Byrne from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #3986 out of 5761 analysts.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.13.

Celanese (CE)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Buy rating on Celanese today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.47, close to its 52-week high of $128.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

Celanese has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.62.

