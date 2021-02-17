Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Shopify (SHOP) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shopify (SHOP) and Tractor Supply (TSCO).

Shopify (SHOP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Hold rating on Shopify today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1425.00, close to its 52-week high of $1499.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 80.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1316.46 average price target, a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.63, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.