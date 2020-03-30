Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Huntsman (HUN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Huntsman (HUN).

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $481.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $600.60, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $565.00 price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.08, close to its 52-week low of $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Element Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, which is a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

