Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ross Stores (ROST) and Kroger Company (KR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ross Stores (ROST) and Kroger Company (KR).

Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report issued on March 2, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.83.

Kroger Company (KR)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kroger Company is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $32.63, representing a -4.0% downside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

