Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ross Stores (ROST) and General Mills (GIS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ross Stores (ROST) and General Mills (GIS).

Ross Stores (ROST)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores on May 15 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -24.9% and a 25.6% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $108.86 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

General Mills (GIS)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on General Mills on May 15 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.49, close to its 52-week high of $64.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $61.64 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on May 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

