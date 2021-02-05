Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ralph Lauren (RL), Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and L Brands (LB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ralph Lauren (RL), Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and L Brands (LB).

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 49.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $123.18 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.75, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Deckers Outdoor, and Shoe Carnival.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Hold with an average price target of $94.00, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

L Brands (LB)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on L Brands today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.07, close to its 52-week high of $49.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

