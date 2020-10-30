Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ralph Lauren (RL), Amazon (AMZN) and Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ralph Lauren (RL), Amazon (AMZN) and Gildan Activewear (GIL).

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.58, close to its 52-week low of $59.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 40.5% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $76.60 average price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3789.81 average price target, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3750.00 price target.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

In a report released yesterday, Luke Hannan from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #614 out of 6994 analysts.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.29, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

