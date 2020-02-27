Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Quantum (QMCO) and 3D Systems (DDD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Quantum (QMCO) and 3D Systems (DDD).

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quantum with a $8.63 average price target.

3D Systems (DDD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.75, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

