Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report issued on October 23, Simon Irwin from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.11, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is ranked #2076 out of 7030 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.33, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Michael Punzet from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on Daimler. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.49, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #2831 out of 7030 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $66.03 average price target.

