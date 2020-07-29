Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.47.

Edwards has an average return of 8.6% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #4156 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.05, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Erwann Dagorne from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6291 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.21.

