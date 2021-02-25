Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Primo Water (PRMW), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Primo Water (PRMW), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF).

Primo Water (PRMW)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Primo Water today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Primo Water has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.17, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $122.71 average price target.

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.70, close to its 52-week high of $47.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acushnet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

