Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Post Holdings (POST), Coty (COTY) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Post Holdings (POST), Coty (COTY) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Post Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.86, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coty (COTY)

Wells Fargo analyst Joe Lachky maintained a Hold rating on Coty today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.78, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coty is a Hold with an average price target of $6.06, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Fialko from HSBC maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #2467 out of 6562 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.33, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF94.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.