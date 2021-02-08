Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nordstrom (JWN) and Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nordstrom (JWN) and Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF).

Nordstrom (JWN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Nordstrom today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $32.09 average price target.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

In a report released today, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 82.4% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Hibbett Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petco Health and Wellness Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.17.

