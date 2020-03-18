Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nokia (NOK) and Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nokia (NOK) and Emmi AG (EMLZF).
Nokia (NOK)
Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on Nokia yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.53, close to its 52-week low of $2.38.
According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.6% and a 30.3% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.46, an 113.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.
Emmi AG (EMLZF)
Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF800.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #5369 out of 6127 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $833.28 average price target.
