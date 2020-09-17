Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nike (NKE) and REV Group (REVG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nike (NKE) and REV Group (REVG).

Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.59, close to its 52-week high of $119.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.59, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

REV Group (REVG)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Hold rating on REV Group today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Illinois Tool Works, and Carlisle Companies.

REV Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

