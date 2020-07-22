Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: New Age Beverages (NBEV), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Swatch Group Bearer (OtherSWGAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on New Age Beverages (NBEV), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF).

New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on New Age Beverages today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The the analyst consensus on New Age Beverages is currently a Hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.76, close to its 52-week high of $82.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.74, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Swatch Group Bearer yesterday and set a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 45.6% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Swatch Group Bearer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $222.13, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF232.00 price target.

