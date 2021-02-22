Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Diageo (OtherDGEAF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Diageo (DGEAF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $126.82 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.

Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.63.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Marc Rene Tonn from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.20, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

Tonn has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #1351 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.64, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR75.00 price target.

