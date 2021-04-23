Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Daimler (DDAIF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Guillaume Delmas from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.15.

Delmas has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Delmas is ranked #4392 out of 7467 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $128.91 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF117.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.90, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.03, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Norddeutsche Landesbank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR74.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Herbert Sturm from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.06, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #7119 out of 7467 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.01.

