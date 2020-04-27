Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on April 24, Alan Erskine from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is ranked #4572 out of 6495 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.82, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF102.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Harald Hendrikse from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrikse is ranked #6181 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $36.14, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

