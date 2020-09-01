Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF).
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released today, Tom Sykes from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.14, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.
According to TipRanks.com, Sykes is ranked #3128 out of 6924 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.77 average price target.
Daimler (DDAIF)
In a report released today, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.97.
According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6244 out of 6924 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $51.30 average price target.
