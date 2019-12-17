Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Micron (MU) and Apple (AAPL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Micron (MU) and Apple (AAPL).

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.94, close to its 52-week high of $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.95, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Sell rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $279.86, close to its 52-week high of $280.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Zhang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.31, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on December 4, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $190.00 price target.

