Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB), McCormick & Company (MKC) and Procter & Gamble (PG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on LyondellBasell (LYB), McCormick & Company (MKC) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on LyondellBasell, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.91, a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on McCormick & Company yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $134.67, representing a -12.4% downside. In a report issued on April 1, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.77, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PG: