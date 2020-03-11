Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB), General Motors (GM) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LyondellBasell (LYB), General Motors (GM) and Westlake Chemical (WLK).

LyondellBasell (LYB)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.74, close to its 52-week low of $57.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LyondellBasell with a $90.00 average price target, a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Motors (GM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on General Motors today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #696 out of 6215 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $45.00 average price target, which is a 73.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.76, close to its 52-week low of $38.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Avery Dennison, Crown Holdings, and AptarGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westlake Chemical with a $66.20 average price target, a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.