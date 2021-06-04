Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), SpartanNash Co (SPTN) and Aritzia (OtherATZAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), SpartanNash Co (SPTN) and Aritzia (ATZAF).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $317.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $388.94, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $377.00 price target.

SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

In a report released today, Kelly Bania from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpartanNash Co is a Hold with an average price target of $19.50, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Aritzia (ATZAF)

In a report released today, Stephen Macleod from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.76.

Macleod has an average return of 28.9% when recommending Aritzia.

According to TipRanks.com, Macleod is ranked #613 out of 7543 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aritzia with a $32.10 average price target.

