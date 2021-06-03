Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lowe’s (LOW), RealReal (REAL) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lowe’s (LOW), RealReal (REAL) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA).

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $230.71 average price target, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

RealReal (REAL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on RealReal yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 71.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

In a report issued on June 1, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Duckhorn Portfolio, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 75.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Duckhorn Portfolio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

