Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lennar (LEN), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennar (LEN), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO).

Lennar (LEN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Hold rating on Lennar today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lennar with a $50.00 average price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.06, close to its 52-week high of $266.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.71.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Buy rating on Grocery Outlet Holding today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

Grocery Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

