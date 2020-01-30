Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Lam Research (LRCX), Avery Dennison (AVY) and Brinker International (EAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lam Research (LRCX), Avery Dennison (AVY) and Brinker International (EAT).

Lam Research (LRCX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $307.39, close to its 52-week high of $319.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 63.4% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $338.00, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

In a report released today, George Staphos from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Avery Dennison, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.19, close to its 52-week high of $137.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Staphos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Staphos covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Sealed Air, and Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avery Dennison with a $139.50 average price target, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Brinker International (EAT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.10, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

