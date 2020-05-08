Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Ambev SA (ABEV)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Ambev SA (ABEV).

Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Kontoor Brands yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kontoor Brands with a $22.17 average price target, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Ambev SA (ABEV)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Sell rating on Ambev SA yesterday and set a price target of $2.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fomento Economico Mexicano, Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV, and Pilgrim’s Pride.

Ambev SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.13.

