Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Electronic Arts (EA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Electronic Arts (EA).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark on October 23 and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $159.00 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report issued on October 23, Mario Lu from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Lu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Software, Corsair Gaming, and Zynga.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $153.63 average price target, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

