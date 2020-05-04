Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Kellogg (K), Molson Coors (TAP) and Ross Stores (ROST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kellogg (K), Molson Coors (TAP) and Ross Stores (ROST).

Kellogg (K)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Sell rating on Kellogg on May 1 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

Molson Coors (TAP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Molson Coors on May 1 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.14, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Consumer Edge Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores on May 1 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.80, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

