Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Kellogg (K), L Brands (LB) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kellogg (K), L Brands (LB) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF).

Kellogg (K)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg on March 12 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 74.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kellogg with a $63.86 average price target.

L Brands (LB)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on L Brands on March 12 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.81, close to its 52-week high of $61.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard on March 12 and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.4% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $38.25 average price target, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$46.00 price target.

