Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: iRobot (IRBT) and The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on iRobot (IRBT) and The Alkaline Water Company (WTER).

iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on iRobot, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.11, close to its 52-week low of $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and II-VI.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.25, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.43, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzaal is ranked #2120 out of 5881 analysts.

The Alkaline Water Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

