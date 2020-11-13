Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Hain Celestial (HAIN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Hain Celestial (HAIN).

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

In a report issued on November 11, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on International Flavors & Fragrances, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Flavors & Fragrances is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.00.

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial on November 11 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.53, close to its 52-week high of $36.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hain Celestial with a $37.00 average price target.

