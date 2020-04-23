Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Inter Parfums (IPAR), Sleep Number (SNBR) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Inter Parfums (IPAR), Sleep Number (SNBR) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Inter Parfums, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $52.00 average price target.

Sleep Number (SNBR)

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Sleep Number, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 49.8% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sleep Number is a Hold with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers maintained a Sell rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.22.

Galliers has an average return of 28.7% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #5035 out of 6481 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.10, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR20.00 price target.

