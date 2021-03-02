Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Home Depot (HD) and Sally Beauty (SBH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Home Depot (HD) and Sally Beauty (SBH).

Home Depot (HD)

In a report issued on February 28, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 79.0% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $314.44, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

Sally Beauty (SBH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Hold rating on Sally Beauty on February 28 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.67, close to its 52-week high of $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capri Holdings, Revolve Group, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sally Beauty with a $16.20 average price target.

