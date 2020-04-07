Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Hexcel (HXL) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hexcel (HXL) and Wayfair (W).

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.29, close to its 52-week low of $28.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $67.86 average price target.

Wayfair (W)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.6% and a 19.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Leaf Group, and Facebook.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.80, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

