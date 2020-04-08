Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on April 6, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $11.90, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands on April 6 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $183.00 average price target, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

