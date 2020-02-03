Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Hershey Co (HSY), Coca-Cola (KO) and Electronic Arts (EA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hershey Co (HSY), Coca-Cola (KO) and Electronic Arts (EA).

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on January 31, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.17, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Conagra Brands.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $152.63, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola on January 31 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.40, close to its 52-week high of $59.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $63.67 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report issued on January 31, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.80, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

