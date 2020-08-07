Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: GoPro (GPRO) and National Vision Holdings (EYE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on GoPro (GPRO) and National Vision Holdings (EYE).
GoPro (GPRO)
In a report released today, Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on GoPro, with a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Woodring is ranked #6646 out of 6876 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on GoPro is a Hold with an average price target of $5.17.
National Vision Holdings (EYE)
In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.11.
According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.
Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.67, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.
