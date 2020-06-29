Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Glanbia (OtherGLAPF) and Conagra Brands (CAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Glanbia (GLAPF) and Conagra Brands (CAG).

Glanbia (GLAPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia on June 26 and set a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.58.

Nordby has an average return of 10.3% when recommending Glanbia.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3174 out of 6718 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glanbia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.95, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on June 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.00 price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.52, close to its 52-week high of $35.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conagra Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

